Kerala rain sparks flood fears in Mysuru's Kapila basin

Unrelenting showers in Kerala have sparked flood fears Kapila river basin in Mysuru district. With a significant increase in inflow to the Kabini reservoir, as much as 35,000 cusecs of water was discharged downstream Kapila on Saturday night.

The sudden discharge of water from Kabini caught the villagers by surprise. "The dam authorities did not sound alarm siren. They didn't even close the gates. We had a tough time in crossing the Bidarahalli bridge," villagers complained.

Meanwhile, Kabini reservoir EE Sureshbabu, dismissing the allegations, told DH that siren was sounded and gates were closed before releasing water to the river.

A flood alert has been sounded in downstream KRS after the outflow from the reservoir in Mandya district clocked 30,000 cusecs on Sunday evening. The water level in KRS has reached 124.69 feet against the full reservoir level of 124.80 feet.

The boat ride in Ranganathittu bird sanctuary has been closed following the increase in water level in Cauvery.