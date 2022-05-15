KFCC: Polls for new body on May 28

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) elections will be held on May 28 after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The last date to file nominations is May 18, while the elections will be held between 2 pm and 6 pm on May 28. Results will be declared on the same day.

The elections will be held to elect the president, three vice-presidents (producers, distributors and exhibitors categories), three secretaries, one treasurer, executive committee and sector committee.

Senior filmmakers Sa Ra Govindu and Ba Ma Harish are seeking election for the post of president.

Those contesting under Govindu’s faction include Chitraloka Veeresh (honorary secretary), Karisubbu alias V Subramani (vice president-producers), PS Jnaneshwar Aithal (vice president-distributors) and G P Kumar (vice president-exhibitors), KC N Kumar alias M N Kumar (honorary secretary-distributors), LC Kumar (honorary secretary-exhibitors) and B K Jayasimha Musari (honorary treasurer).

“My works as the president in the past are known to all in the industry. I am contesting as friends are pressuring me,” Govindu said.