KG Koppal Road sealed down as resident test +ve

The officials of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) sealed down KG Koppal Main Road, as a resident here tested positive.

The person, who arrived at his home at KG Koppal in the city, from Hyderabad, tested positive.

As the news spread, all shops and business establishments on the street and adjoining areas were closed. The MCC workers sanitised the area.

The entry and exit to the area is restricted and no people are allowed to move out of the sealed down area.

It has to be noted that the authorities had collected the sample of the victim on Friday.

A police personnel attached to district police force tested positive for Covid-19. The constable working at T Narasipur Police station is infected with coronavirus.

According to the officials, he was the primary contact of an infected person and was under home quarantine. The constable’s sample tested positive for Covid-19. The Health department authorities shifted him to the designated Covid hospital.