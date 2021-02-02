Kids find jumbo tusk thrown in trash

Kids find jumbo tusk thrown in trash

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, MM Hill (Chamarajanagar dist),
  • Feb 02 2021, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 22:58 ist
The elephant tusk that was found in garbage at a village near MM Hill in Chamarajanagar district, recently.

The Forest department has initiated a probe after a few children were seen playing with an elephant tusk that they found in garbage at Tambadigeri Hosakole near Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district on Tuesday.

Eshwar, a resident of the village and former ZP member, alerted the Forest department personnel when he saw the children playing with the tusk.

The Forest personnel, who rushed to the village, inspected the spot and recovered the tusk. The department has taken the matter seriously and has registered a case under the Forest Act. 

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

elephant tusk
trash
MM Hill
Chamarajanagar

What's Brewing

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

From the Newsroom: Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective

From the Newsroom: Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective

How the scrappage policy affects private vehicle owners

How the scrappage policy affects private vehicle owners

This flower is really a fungus in disguise

This flower is really a fungus in disguise

Will agri cess burn a hole in consumer's pocket?

Will agri cess burn a hole in consumer's pocket?

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

 