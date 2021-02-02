Kids find jumbo tusk thrown in trash

The Forest department has initiated a probe after a few children were seen playing with an elephant tusk that they found in garbage at Tambadigeri Hosakole near Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district on Tuesday.
Eshwar, a resident of the village and former ZP member, alerted the Forest department personnel when he saw the children playing with the tusk.
The Forest personnel, who rushed to the village, inspected the spot and recovered the tusk. The department has taken the matter seriously and has registered a case under the Forest Act.
