Kin perform slain Mysuru student Abhishek's last rites

The last rites of Abhishek S Bhat, who was shot dead in the US recently, was held at San Bernardino, California, in the presence of his family members on Saturday.

Read: 25-year-old Mysuru student shot dead in California

Abhishek's father Sudesh Chand, his mother Nandini Aithal of Kuvempu Nagar in the city, attended the last rites. According to a relative, Ramnath, religious rituals were held at a mutt in Phoenix City.

The family members, who were residing at the California State University where Abhishek was studying, will return after completing the formalities, he said.