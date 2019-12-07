Kin perform slain Mysuru student Abhishek's last rites

Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 07 2019, 16:41pm ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2019, 16:41pm ist
According to a relative, Ramnath, religious rituals were held at a mutt in Phoenix City.

The last rites of Abhishek S Bhat, who was shot dead in the US recently, was held at San Bernardino, California, in the presence of his family members on Saturday.

Abhishek's father Sudesh Chand, his mother Nandini Aithal of Kuvempu Nagar in the city, attended the last rites. According to a relative, Ramnath, religious rituals were held at a mutt in Phoenix City.

The family members, who were residing at the California State University where Abhishek was studying, will return after completing the formalities, he said.

