KMC Attavar to have state-of-the-art Brachytherapy

Department of Radiotherapy and Oncology of KMC Hospital Attavar now offers state-of-the-art ‘3D High Dose Rate Brachytherapy with In Vivo Dosimetry’.

It allows for accurate dose measurement and treatment delivery. KMC Attavar is the first hospital in the coastal region to incorporate this technology.

The 3D high dose rate brachytherapy was inaugurated by Mangalore City South MLA Vedavyas Kamath recently.

Medical Superintendent of KMC Hospital-Attavar Dr John T Ramapuram said, “KMC Hospital Attavar is the first hospital in Dakshina Kannada district to start comprehensive cancer care centre. KMC hospitals have always been a pioneer in top quality medical care.”

District Health Officer Dr Ramakrishna Rao, Wenlock Hospital Superintendent Dr Rajeshwari Devi H R, Superintendent of Lady Goschen Hospital Dr Savitha B S, Pediatrician from Payyannur Dr M Haridas, General Practitioner Dr K G Bhat from Bhat Nursing Home, Uppinangady, KMC Dean Dr M V Prabhu, Professor and Head of Department of Radiation Oncology Dr P U Prakash Saxena were present on the occasion.

Brachytherapy is a form of Radiation therapy where radiation is given to the patient using medical radiation isotopes like Cobalt 60, Iridium 192 an so on by placing hollow metal needles or plastic catheters either inside or on the surface of the body.

Radiation is typically delivered over a few minutes once or twice daily over one to three days depending upon the type of tumour.

Placement of the hollow needles/plastic catheters requires short term general anaesthesia or spinal anaesthesia following which the actual treatment delivery is done in a conscious state.

The treatment itself is painless. This kind of Radiation therapy gives very high doses of radiation to small targeted areas in the body avoiding normal body structures.

Brachytherapy is usually used in conjunction with external beam Radiotherapy. It is indicated in cancers of the female genital tract, head and neck cancers, oesophageal cancers, prostate cancers, doctors added.