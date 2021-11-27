KMP commissioner Lokhande in soup after woman alleges cheating

Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike Commissioner and 2017-batch IAS officer Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande landed in the soup after a Delhi-based woman complained to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner and Police Commissioner alleging that he has cheated her after promising to marry her.

The woman has posted the complaints on Twitter and the letter written to the CM has gone viral on social media. However, she has not lodged a complaint against the IAS officer.

Meanwhile, Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande told DH that he does not know the woman. He has lodged a police complaint in this regard.

He said this is an attempt to defame him, adding that he has not conversed with the woman and that he will file a defamation case. Lokhande also said he is not aware of where his photos were taken from

The woman has not blackmailed Lokhande so far, meanwhile, he has complained to the police commissioner about the tweets posted by the woman, Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Y S Ravikumar said.

Ravikumar said the Delhi-based woman along with her parents visited his office three-four days ago.

He added that she is an acquaintance of Lokhande and has allegedly cheated her after promising to marry her. Neither the woman nor her parents lodged any complaint.

As they both met in Delhi, she was advised to lodge a complaint there.

Lokhande has lodged a complaint about the tweets on Friday and a case has been registered at the Cyber Police station.

The woman was purportedly told to strike a compromise with him.

Check out the latest DH videos: