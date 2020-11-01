'Knee-jerk response' invites danger for motorists in Thokkottu

The death of a young couple in a ghastly accident at Thokkottu overbridge forced Navayug construction, the concessionaire of work on four-laning highway, to open the divider on NH 66 at Kapikad in order to allow vehicles take a turn in order turn towards Ullal.

The new system is unscientific and unsafe for motorists, argue residents of Thokkottu. Incidentally the same officials had decided to close the divider after many motorists were injured weeks ago while attempting to turn and take the road to Ullal. Local residents are once again worried with the opening of divider.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash, who had visited the spot after a young couple were killed in mishap, had said that there was a need to find a permanent solution to avoid accidents at the overbridge. Local organisations are planning to carry out a protest to urge authorities to close the divider at Kapikad.

The road at Kapikad is also not motorable. If the divider is opened in front of Gatti Samaja Bhavana, at Ambika Road, a few meters away from Kapikad, then accidents can be prevented to some extent, the members of various organisations said.