Thokkottu motorists fear danger of 'knee-jerk response'

'Knee-jerk response' invites danger for motorists in Thokkottu

The new system is unscientific and unsafe for motorists, argue residents of Thokkottu

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 01 2020, 08:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2020, 08:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

The death of a young couple in a ghastly accident at Thokkottu overbridge forced Navayug construction, the concessionaire of work on four-laning highway, to open the divider on NH 66 at Kapikad in order to allow vehicles take a turn in order turn towards Ullal.

The new system is unscientific and unsafe for motorists, argue residents of Thokkottu. Incidentally the same officials had decided to close the divider after many motorists were injured weeks ago while attempting to turn and take the road to Ullal. Local residents are once again worried with the opening of divider.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash, who had visited the spot after a young couple were killed in mishap, had said that there was a need to find a permanent solution to avoid accidents at the overbridge. Local organisations are planning to carry out a protest to urge authorities to close the divider at Kapikad.

The road at Kapikad is also not motorable. If the divider is opened in front of Gatti Samaja Bhavana, at Ambika Road, a few meters away from Kapikad, then accidents can be prevented to some extent, the members of various organisations said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mangaluru
Accident
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Did Donald Trump keep his first-term promises?

Did Donald Trump keep his first-term promises?

The unforgettable Sean Connery: 15 must-watch films

The unforgettable Sean Connery: 15 must-watch films

DH Toon | Vaccine politics trumps research in India

DH Toon | Vaccine politics trumps research in India

Biden is ahead, say the polls. But does that matter?

Biden is ahead, say the polls. But does that matter?

How effective are ‘green crackers’?

How effective are ‘green crackers’?

 