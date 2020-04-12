Kodagu administration allows sale of meat, fish three days in a week

Finally, Kodagu district administration has given permission for selling fish and meat for three days in a week from April 13.

The sale of fish and meat were banned in the district for the last 20 days.

DC Annies Kanmani Joy said that meat and locally available fish can be sold every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 am to 12 noon.

She has urged the sellers to maintain cleanliness in the shop and also ensure social distancing.