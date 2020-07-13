Kodagu reports 10 new Covid-19 cases; tally rises to 179

Kodagu reports 10 new Covid-19 cases; tally at 179

Naina J A
  • Jul 13 2020, 10:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 10:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka's Kodagu district continued to rise with the district seeing 10 more fresh cases on Monday morning. The total number of positive novel coronavirus cases in the district rose to 179 with 108 active cases, in which patients are undergoing treatment at the designated Covid hospital in Madikeri.

DC Annies Kanmani Joy said of the 10 Covid-19 cases, nine are suffering from the symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI). A 24-year-old man has an interdistrict travel history from Bengaluru.

The district administration has notified nine more containment zones at Neergund Kodlipet in Somwarpet, Karekoppa in Somwarpet, Kakkehole in Somwarpet, Gopalpura in Shanivarasanthe, Cherala Srimangala in SOmwarpet, Yemmegundi road in Suntikoppa, Gaddige in Madikeri, Bychanahalli in Kushalnagara and near Konemaramma Temple in Kushalnagara.

Three containment zones at Bettadakadu Nellihudikeri, Holamala Chennayakanote and Polibetta have been denotified after the infected persons have been recovered and no fresh cases have been reported.

