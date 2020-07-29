Kodagu reports 12 fresh Covid-19 cases

As many as 12 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Kodagu district of Karnataka on Wednesday, taking the tally to 368.

Of the fresh positive coronavirus cases, five are suffering from ILI, one from SARI and the remaining are the primary contacts of the already infected persons, said DC Annies Kanmani Joy.

Following today's cases, six more additional containment zones have been notified by the district administration. The total containment zones notified in the district is 80. There are 92 active Covid-19 positive patients who are undergoing treatment at designated Covi-19 hospital

The DC said that the recovery rate is 76 percent in the district. The ICU beds have been increased to 53 in the designated Covid-19 hospital. The additional staff nurses have also been trained for the purpose. As many as five Covid-19 patients are in the ICU.