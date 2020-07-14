Kodagu reports 12 new Covid-19 cases; tally nears 200-mark

The Kodagu district witnessed 12 more Covid-19 cases, including a policeman with a travel history to Bagalkot, on Tuesday morning, taking the district’s tally to 196.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that seven containment zones have been notified in the district. The total number of containment zones in the district is 83 and one of the containment zones at Hundi has been denotified. There are 124 active cases in the district.

The infected are a 32-year-old man serving in police department with a travel history to Bagalkot and residing at ITI Junction in Madikeri; a 37-year-old man from HC Pura in Gonikoppa, who was the primary contact of a Covid-19 patient; a 57-year-old man with a travel history from Kannur and a native of Karadigodu in Siddapura; a 58-year-old health worker from Madappa colony in Nellihudikeri; a 15-year-old boy suffering from the symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and a resident of Chennakal in Koppa of Periyapatna taluk.

Others include a 22-year-old woman suffering from ILI from Dandinpet in Kushalnagar; a 48-year-old male health worker from Dandinpet; an 18-year-old man with travel history from Ukrain and a native of Kadlur; a 25-year-old man with travel history from Bengaluru and native of Thorenooru; a 25-year-old man with a travel history from Bengaluru and the native of Thorenooru; a 38-year-old man with a travel history from Bengaluru and native of Thothri and a 54-year-old man with a travel history from Mangaluru and a native of Putaninagara in Madikeri.

The seven more containment zones notified in the district are ITI Junction in Madikeri, Karadigodu in Siddapura, Madappa Colony, near Kusuma store in Dandinpet, near Rotary hall in Dandinpet, Kadlur and Thothri.