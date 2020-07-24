Kodagu reports 13 fresh Covid-19 cases; tally goes up to 311

Thirteen new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Kodagu district on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said.

The infected are - a 50-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, who were the primary contacts of an infected person from Haisodluru in Virajpet taluk; a 49-year-old man and a 21-year-old man from Postal quarters in Madikeri; two men, aged 23 years and 20 years, who were the primary contacts of an infected person from Jodbatti in Virajpet; a 41-year-old man from M G Nagar in Ponnampet, Virajpet; a 32-year-old woman health worker from Sudarshan Extension, near Munishwar Temple, Madikeri; a 44-year-old man, who is a Forest department personnel and a resident of Man’s compound in Madikeri; a 69-year-old man from Aburkatte in Somwarpet, with a travel history of Bengaluru; a 31-year-old man from Banashankari Road in Hebbale, Kushalnagar, with a travel history of Bengaluru; a 75-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman from Ayyappa Swamy Temple Road in Virajpet.

Following the aforementioned cases, M G Nagar, Ponnampet, Sudarshan Extension, Madikeri, Postal quarters in Madikeri, surroundings of Raghavendra temple, Man’s Compound in Madikeri, Aburkatte in Somwarpet and Banashankari Temple in Hebbale in Kushalnagar have been declared containment zones.

The following containment zones have denotified - Madikeri Bavali, Cherambane, Bolluru, surroundings of More store in Gonikoppa, Hebbale Main Road, Kaikadu Parane, Kirandadu Parane, Kottalu Sampaje, Kotturu, Kudurepaya and Majanuru in Somwarpet taluk, Marapala, Titimati, Nanjarayapattana, Belli Colony, Nanjarayapattana Paisari and Peraje in Madikeri, Health quarters in Sampaje, Sannapilikotu in Madikeri, Talacauvery, Tamara Kakkabbe and Tannimani.