Kodagu reports 9 fresh Covid-19 cases

The Kodagu district in Karnataka reported nine fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday morning.

Among those who tested coronavirus positive, one is suffering from ILI while another had a travel history to Bengaluru. The remaining were the primary contacts of the already infected persons, said DC Annies Kanmani Joy.

The total Covid-19 cases in the district stood at 714. With 436 infected person being discharged so far after recovery, 62% of the total cases in the district have been discharged till Sunday evening, said the DC. A total of 267 infected are undergoing treatment at designated hospitals and Covid Care Centres in the district.

With the recording of fresh cases, the district administration has notified two more containment zones at Chikkanna Extension in Kushalnagar and near Maruthi school, Balamuri temple road in Kushalnagar. On the other hand, the authorities have denotified the containment zone of Dechuru near a water tank in Madikeri after no fresh cases were reported.