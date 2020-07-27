Kodagu reports six fresh Covid-19 cases, tally at 354

Six fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Kodagu district on Monday, taking the tally of the district to 354.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that of the positive patients, two are suffering from the symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and four are the primary contacts of previously infected persons.

The infected are -- a 20-year-old man who is the primary contact of an infected person from Abburukatte in Somwarpet, a 41-year-old woman who is a primary contact of a positive patient from health quarters in Gonikoppa, a 31-year-old woman suffering from ILI from Bydagotta in Somwarpet; a 38-year-old woman with symptoms of ILI from Beetikatte in Somwarpet; a 12-year-old child, who is the primary contact of an infected man from Kaveri College Road in Shanivarasanthe, and a 75-year-old woman who is the primary contact of a person infected from Hulase in Kushalnagar.

With the rise in positive cases, two more containment zones -- Byadagotta and Beetikatte -- have been notified. While three containment zones at Aruvathoklu, Mysuramma Badavane and health quarters at Murnadu have been denotified by the district administration.