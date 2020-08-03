Kodagu sees 1 more Covid-19 death, district toll at 10

One more Covid-19 fatality was reported in Kodagu district on Monday thus taking the death toll to 10.

DC Annies Kanmani Joy said that a 64-year -old man from Abdul Kalam Layout in Mahadevapete was suffering from thyroid issues and developed cough three days ago. When he visited the private hospital for treatment, he was advised to undergo the Covid-19 test.

He was also suffering from a weakness for the last two days. He was admitted to Covid-19 hospital on August 2 evening, where he was tested using a rapid antigen kit and was confirmed with Covid-19. He failed to respond to the treatment and died on Sunday night. The last rites were performed as per the guidelines of the government, said the DC.