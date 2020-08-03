Kodagu sees 15 new Covid-19 cases; tally reaches 487

Kodagu district of Karnataka recorded 15 more fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday morning, taking the tally to 487.

With 322 discharges, 68% of the total coronavirus cases reported have been discharged so far, said DC Annies Kanmani Joy.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Among the fresh cases on Monday morning, 10 infected are the primary contacts of the already infected persons from Vaddaramadu in Virajpet. A 47-year-old woman health care worker from Vaddaramadu in Virajpet too has been tested positive for Covid-19. Three infected persons have a travel history to Bengaluru. A 64-year-old man, suffering from the symptoms of SARI, tested positive for Covid-19.

Following fresh Covid-19 cases, the district administration has notified five more containment zones—College ground in Beerangada layout in Chickpet, Vaddaramadu village in Virajpet, Yelkanoor Abboorkatte in Somwarpet, Charmudi Kakotuparambu in Virajpet, and Abdul Kalam Layout near AV School in Mahadevpet.

The district administration also denotified the containment zones at Karagunda Kadiyathur and Thotheri in Virajpet, after no fresh Covid-19 cases were reported.