Kodagu to get an international cricket stadium

The dream of having an international cricket stadium in Kodagu will be fulfiled, as the bottleneck regarding the crematorium land has been solved.

Sports enthusiasts have expressed their joy as ‘bhumi puja’ was performed on the 12.70 acres of land dedicated to the stadium in Palemadu near Hoddur.

Even as Kodagu has been acclaimed as the sports district, there has always been a dearth of facilities for sports, such as the state-of-the-art stadiums. Even though there are stadiums, there are no facilities.

Budding sports persons and sports lovers often complain about the lack of amenities at the turf hockey ground.

The State Cricket Association has initiated work towards the construction of the cricket stadium. Association district convener Prithvi Devaiah said that the stadium, equipped with modern facilities, will encourage the budding cricketers in the district.

The association had planned to construct the stadium in 2015. However, the villagers of Palemadu posed objection as the proposed land was the crematorium. The villagers said that the tombs of their ancestors lie in the land and the stadium cannot be constructed on that.

Despite holding several meetings, the stakeholders were unable to arrive at a common conclusion, and the work remained stagnant after levelling of the land.

However, the issue was resolved amicably during mediation talks initiated by Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha.

The district administration has assured that a one-acre land from the existing crematorium and another acre land near Palemadu village, a total of two acres, will be sanctioned to the villagers. Also, the State Cricket Association has assured of adopting a village for the development. Only local labourers will be deployed for the construction work of the stadium.

Nirnanappa, who has been representing Palemadu villagers in their fights towards the crematorium land, said that some officials who had come to conduct the survey of the land, have created confusion by stating that the villagers are entitled to get only one-acre land while it was told during the mediation talks that a villager will be getting two acres of land for the crematorium.

Severe fights will be carried out if the assurance is not fulfilled, he said.

The Bhumi Puja, towards the cricket stadium, was held in the presence of the DC, Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra, Assistant Commissioner Ishwar Kumar Kandoo, State Cricket Association Managing Committee member Shanti Swaroop and district convener Prithvi Devaiah.

The budget for building the stadium is Rs 50 crore and will comprise an indoor stadium, restaurant, swimming pool, gymnasium and air conditioned rooms and gallery.