Kodagu's progressive farmer honoured with national award

Even though coffee and pepper are the prominent commercial crops in Kodagu, several farmers have been growing both agricultural and horticultural crops in integrated farming method, thereby, contributing to food security.

Somengada Ganesh Thimmaiah from Nallur village of Ponnampet in Virajpet is one such agriculturist who has scripted success through his innovative methods in farming.

He is the winner of the National-level Babu Jagjivan Ram Krishi Samman award this year. Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, conferred the prestigious award on Thimmaiah during a function held recently on the occasion of its 92nd Foundation Day.

Thimmaiah has been following the integrated method in agriculture where he grows areca, coffee and paddy as main crops and a variety of vegetables and fruits and sub-crops.

Along with agriculture, he is also into apiculture, poultry and pisciculture, which gives him additional income. Thimmaiah has also been growing the ‘Beth’ plants required for honey bees.

He has successfully experimented with more than 60 paddy varieties and has implemented a mechanised system in agriculture and his paddy field is tech-savvy.

The annual produce of paddy on his farm is 350 to 400 quintal while that of coffee is about 200 bags. He said that pepper also is one of his main sources of income. He has also been cultivating butter fruit, sapota, mango, jackfruit, orange, egg fruit and rambutan as well.

A lot of youth have been visiting Thimmaiah’s farm and seeking his guidance in farming to which he says youth showing interest in agriculture and horticulture is a good sign.

He lost his parents at a young age and later served in the Indian Army. However, for the past 20 years, he is totally into agriculture.

Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah visited Thimmaiah’s farm and felicitated him for winning the much-coveted award.

Forestry College, Ponnampet, too, honoured Thimmaiah. College Dean Dr Cheppudira G Kushalappa, Extension Unit Head Dr R N Kenchareddy, Agricultural Officer Teetamada Meera were present on the occasion.