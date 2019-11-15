Kokkarebellur: two pelicans die due to worm infection

Two pelicans were found dead at Kokkarebellur Bird Sanctuary, near here on Thursday. With this, the number of pelican deaths has increased to four, this month.

Veterinarians, of the Animal Husbandry department, led by Assistant Director Dr Hanumegowda, conducted the postmortem at the veterinary hospital in Shivapura. Later, the carcass was burnt with all precautions.

The post-mortem report has confirmed that the pelicans have died of worm infection. Dr Hanumegowda assured that there is no need for anxiety among villagers, as the death was due to worms and not due to bird flu.

Two pelicans took ill and fell from the tree, last week. Though they were treated and taken care of by veterinarian Dr Sathish, they did not survive.