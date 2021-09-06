Kollegal MLA N Mahesh bereaved

Vijaya (64), wife of Kollegal MLA N Mahesh, passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru, on Sunday night.

She was ill for a few days. Vijaya complained of breathing issues and was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night. She failed to respond to the treatment and passed away at 11.30 pm, sources told DH.

Vijaya had served as the manager of Mandya Apex Bank and retired three years ago.

She leaves behind husband and MLA N Mahesh and a son. The last rites would be conducted at Kansi Foundation in Kanakapura, near Bengaluru.