Kollur temple clarifies on Salam Mangalarathi

Kollur Mookambika Temple management committee president Keradi Chandrashekhar Shetty clarified on Wednesday that a ritual ‘Pradosha Puje’ is locally known as ‘Salam Mangalarathi’ and it is not the official name.

He said it is also not on the temple’s calendar of rituals.

He said members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had met him a week ago and urged him to rename Salam Mangalarathi’ as ‘Pradosha Puje.’

