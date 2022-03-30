Kollur temple clarifies on Salam Mangalarathi

Kollur Mookambika Temple management committee president Keradi Chandrashekhar Shetty clarified on Wednesday that a ritual ‘Pradosha Puje’ is locally known as ‘Salam Mangalarathi’ and it is not the official name.
He said it is also not on the temple’s calendar of rituals.
He said members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had met him a week ago and urged him to rename Salam Mangalarathi’ as ‘Pradosha Puje.’
Check out DH's latest videos:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness
'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens
Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list
The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly
Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth
10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens
UN says half of global pregnancies unintended
Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap