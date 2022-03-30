Kollur temple clarifies on Salam Mangalarathi

Manjushree G Naik
Manjushree G Naik, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Mar 30 2022, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 02:46 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Kollur Mookambika Temple management committee president Keradi Chandrashekhar Shetty clarified on Wednesday that a ritual ‘Pradosha Puje’ is locally known as ‘Salam Mangalarathi’ and it is not the official name.

He said it is also not on the temple’s calendar of rituals. 

He said members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had met him a week ago and urged him to rename Salam Mangalarathi’ as ‘Pradosha Puje.’ 

Kollur temple
ritual
Karnataka

