Koraneshwar Mutt seer cancels appointment of woman as successor  

Khajuri village's Koraneshwar Sansthan Mutt pontiff Murughendra Koraneshwar Shivayogi, who appointed a 40-year-old woman as his successor has now cancelled her appointment as she is the relative of four predecessor Swamijis (barring the present Swamiji).

Pontiff Murughendra Koraneshwar Shivayogi told DH that the seer objected to the appointment of Neelalochana Taayi as his successor as she is the relative of the predecessor swamijis and also told that there is no provision for those who adopted Basava principles to appoint a relative as head of the mutt.

"Khajuri's mutt is the branch of Chitradurga's Murugha mutt which has the sole authority to appoint the successor. Hence, the appointment of Neelalochana Taayi as his successor has been cancelled. Mutt's devotees and Murugha mutt will select his successor," the Swamiji told.

Neelalochana Taayi has been sent as head of the branch of Koraneshwar mutt located at Arahatti in Navalagund taluk of Dharward district, the seer told.

She was appointed as successor to Murughendra Koraneshwar Shivayogi in March. The Shivayogi Swamiji had then stated that he had just followed the fundamental principles of Basaveshwara.

"We keep talking about equality and an egalitarian society. But we do not practise it. Being a follower of Basavanna’s principles, I decided to make it practical”, the seer had told at the time of the appointment of Neelalochana Taayi as head of the mutt.

The mutt has followers from both Karnataka and Maharashtra.