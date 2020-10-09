State-level farmers' meet in Mandya on Saturday

KPCC convences state-level farmers' meet in Mandya on Saturday

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Oct 09 2020, 18:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 18:46 ist
KPCC in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala will be present at the meeting, along with other KPCC leader. Credit: File photo.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has convened a state-level farmers' conference against the alleged anti-farmer policies of the State and the Central governments at Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavan in Mandya, on October 10 at 11 am.

State and national level Congress leaders are expected to participate in the conference and hold discussion with farmer leaders on the amendments brought to the Land Reform and APMC Acts. Farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar, Prakash Kammaradi, Chamarasa Malipatil and Sunanda Jayaram will speak.

KPCC in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge, K H Muniyappa, Veerappa Moily and G Parameshwar will participate in the meeting.

Former minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said more than 1,500 farmers are expected to participate. Due to Covid norms, 700 people would be accommodated at Ambedkar Bhavan, and seating arrangement is made for others outside the building. A signature campaign would be held, to be submitted to the President of India, he said.

