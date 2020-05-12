KR Pet man tests positive in Mandya, negative in Mysuru

Mandya reported one more positive case on Tuesday. Patient 869 is a 28-year-old man with a travel history to Mumbai. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 31 (one from other district). In all, 16 persons have been cured. Fourteen persons are under treatment at the designated hospital and 88 are under hostel quarantine. The patients under home quarantine are 3,540.

Confusion prevailed over the case, which is considered as one from other district (Mysuru). The person, who tested negative in Mysuru on April 4, has later tested positive in KR Pet.

The person had returned to Maravanahalli in KR Pet taluk from Mumbai. The person had travelled in a truck from Mumbai on March 24, and reached Bellur Cross in Nagamangala taluk. From there, he travelled to Mysuru, and stayed at his relative’s house near Ring Road.

On May 1, he complained of throat pain and cough and got tested himself for Covid. The test conducted on May 4 in Mysuru was negative. As he tested negative, the patient visited KR Pet on May 9. As he had come from Mumbai, he was quarantined in the taluk hospital, where he has tested positive. “We have sought clarification from Mysuru district administration, over the case,” the DC said.

The primary contacts have been identified and quarantined. Efforts are on to trace the secondary contacts. Goravanahalli has been announced as prohibited area and police security is beefed up, he explained.

As tests have been intensified, the number of Covid cases are on the rise. The people have been violating the norms and are visiting the district via trucks and motorbikes. They should undergo Covid test voluntarily. There is no need to panic, he said.