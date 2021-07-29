Krishnarajamudi utsav celebrated at Melkote

The historical Krishnarajamudi Utsav was celebrated in a traditional manner with religious rituals at Melkote in Mandya district on Thursday night.

The procession idol was decorated with the diamond studded crown (Rajamudi) presented by Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar of Mysuru. Special pujas and rituals were performed at the temple and at Yoga Narasimhaswamy temple atop the hill.

Chaluvarayaswamy's idol adorned with a diamond studded crown, accompanied by the idols of goddesses Sridevi and Bhoodevi, was taken out in a procession.

The procession was limited within the temple premises as a precautionary measure due to the Covid-19 second wave. The entry of devotees was restricted during the procession to the temple. However, they were allowed to have darshan of the presiding deity till 4 pm.

Deputy Commissioner S Aswathi, officials, temple priests and trust members were allowed during the utsav.

The 10-day Ashada Jatra will conclude on August 4.