KRS maintains maximum level for 68 days

The Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, has maintained its maximum water level of 124.80 ft for the 68th consecutive day, on Friday.

The dam, reached its maximum level on August 15, and the level remains the same on October 25.

According to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Assistant Executive Engineer Thammegowda, the dam had maintained the maximum water level for 99 days in the year 2007.

The water level of the dam reached its maximum level on August 8, and was same till November 15 in 2007, which is a record. After that, the dam could sustain the maximum water level for 68 days in 2019, he said.

The inflow, as on October 25 was 6,747 cusec and outflow 6,491 cusec. If the inflow continues in the same pace for another month, it would beat the earlier record of 99 days.

The inflow on the corresponding day last year was 4,460 cusec and outflow 4,202 cusec, according to the officials.