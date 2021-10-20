KRS water level crosses 120 feet

The water level in the dam had crossed 120 ft last on August 9

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 20 2021, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 05:22 ist
The water level touched 120.5 ft on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo

With Kodagu region receiving good rainfall, the water level in Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district crossed 120 feet on Wednesday. It crossed the 120-ft mark for the second time in a span of three months.

The water level touched 120.5 ft on Wednesday. While inflow of water to the dam was 8,097 cusec, the outflow was 6,720 cusec.

The water level in the dam had crossed 120 ft last on August 9. But it dipped subsequently as water was released to Tamil Nadu as per the directions of the Cauvery River Water Management Board. The dam’s full reservoir level is 124.8 feet. 

KRS Dam
KRS
mandya district
Krishnaraja Sagar
Karnataka

