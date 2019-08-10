KSCA stadium becomes tank again

'Nature takes back what is hers', goes the age-old adage.

It certainly applies to the stadium which was constructed by KSCA after encroaching on the Navule tank in the city. With the ongoing rain situation, it has now become a tank again.

The entire KSCA stadium on Savalanga road in the city is inundated due to the copious rains that have been lashing the region for the past one week. Social activists are blaming the district administration which had allotted 25 acres of tank area to KSCA for the construction of the stadium in 2010 despite the opposition from environmentalists.

Nagarika Hitarakshana Vedike General Secretary Ashok Yadav alleged that the Karnataka State Cricket Association has encroached four acres of land to construct its clubhouse near the stadium.

The district administration’s negligence to conduct the survey of the tank is a clear indication that it is also indirectly supporting the construction of the clubhouse. Earlier, the district administration had allotted 25 acres of land part of Navule tank to KSCA violating the norms for the construction of the stadium.

He said the apathy of the politicians and officials in the protection of the tank has pained the social activists and environmentalists of the region. At least now, the district administration must conduct the survey of a tank, and rejuvenate it as a 'smart tank', he added.

Reacting to it, KSCA Shivamogga Zone Convener D R Nagaraj said Shivamogga Urban Development Authority has handed over 25 acres of land to KSCA on 33 years of the lease for the construction of the stadium. Former chairman of Legislative Council D H Shankaramurthy did everything to ensure that it would be approved by President of India also as the tank area was used for the construction of the stadium. So, there is no violation of norms.

He said KPL matches will be conducted there in the coming days.