KSCPCR norms on power mishaps

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Sep 26 2019, 22:53pm ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2019, 23:54pm ist
Representative image. Photo credit: Reuters

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has issued recommendations to the Energy department, regarding electricity mishaps reported across the state, where children are victims in most cases.

Considering the recent media reports and also the complaints filed before the Commission, it has issued a set of recommendations, asking the authorities concerned to follow the same while handling electricity mishaps in the state and also to take precautionary measures against such mishaps.

Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights
KSCPCR
Energy Department
Electrocuted
