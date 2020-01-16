KSCPCR opens first divisional office in Mysuru

With an aim to ensure speedy disposal of child rights violation cases and to protect, promote and defend child rights in the region, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) opened it’s first-ever Divisional Office at the Deputy Commissioner’s office building in the city on Thursday.

KSCPCR Mysuru Division Member M L Parashuram said that the commission is striving to protect every child's rights. "The new office will be active to protect the child rights and various programmes will be conducted for awareness among the people. The new office will handle the cases reported in five districts – Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu," he said.

The commission will take up cases which are not solved at Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Cases such as child marriage, Right to Education, bonded labour, child labour, harassment in schools among others will be taken up, he said. Out of 86 cases in Mysuru region, 34 were taken up for hearing, on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner B R Poornima said, "There is a need for more awareness about child rights among the people. Compared to urban areas, cases of child rights violation are high in rural region."

Poornima urged Odanadi Seva Samsthe, an NGO working for the welfare of sex workers, rape victims and sexually assaulted persons, to extend support to bring the victims to the mainstream of the society. She called upon the NGOs to spread child rights literacy among various sections of the society and to create awareness about the safeguards available to protect child rights.

KSCPCR Chairman Antony Sebastian, Women and Child Development Officer K Padma, District Child Rights Protection Committee president Kamala, Odanadi Director K V Stanley, KSCPCR Shivamogga Division Member D Shankarappa and Ballari Division Member C Raghavendra were present.