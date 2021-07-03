KSDL to provide carbolic soaps to BPL families amid Covid-19

The state-run Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) has joined the state government in its battle against the Covid-19 pandemic and has announced that it would distribute Mysore carbolic soap, a powerful agent against viruses and bacteria, to BPL families.

The carbolic soap, each weighing 150 grams with high antibacterial properties, would kill many bacteria and viruses, including the coronavirus, claim KSDL representatives

Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited chairman and Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa told DH, “Most soaps contain around 50% fatty acids. But this carbolic soap contains around 70% fatty acid and 70% antibacterial properties which are effective against all viruses. It is medically proved that this soap can protect people from various diseases. So, we want to issue this carbolic soap to the BPL families in Karnataka.”

He said the KSDL has already received orders worth Rs 5 crore from the government of West Bengal. The market price of soap is Rs 20. It will be sold to West Bengal at Rs 13 per soap.

“We don’t have to struggle to find buyers for carbolic soap as the Mysore Sandal brand name is enough... We are manufacturing carbolic soap only for those who made payments along with the order.”

He said that the soap was generating a revenue of around Rs 12 crore annually. It is being sold in West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The production and sale of carbolic soap have increased amid the pandemic.

The KSDL chairman said that there was a huge demand for the soap within Karnataka and also from Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

We have requested the state government to distribute the carbolic soap to all BPL families in the state. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has responded positively, Madal Virupakshappa said.