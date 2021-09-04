KSE contradicts Amit Shah's remark on Bommai leadership

BJP, which is known for collective leadership mantra appears to be in rough weather after Union Home Minister Amit Shah exuded confidence that that BJP would get a complete majority under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's leadership in the next assembly polls and the party would come back to power in Karnataka, at the inaugural ceremony of police public school, Gandhi Bhavan in Davangere recently.

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa speaking to reporters in Shivamogga on Friday said, "The party believes in collective leadership and it has been our strength for many decades. So we are always in favour of collective leadership.

"I don't know under what circumstance, Shah told that the next assembly polls would be fought under the leadership of Bommai. State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel has been striving to strengthen the party at the grass-root level across Karnataka and Bommai would also play a key role. But BJP would face the next assembly polls under collective leadership. We would sit together and discuss the issue."

Referring to the restrictions imposed by the government on the celebration of Lord Ganesha festival in public places, he said the party, which believes in Hindutva, is in power in Karnataka. So, the festival would be celebrated in a grand manner and there is no second thought about it. He also made it clear that the chief minister would take a call on how it has to be celebrated and how many people are allowed to participate in the festival celebrations.

He also exuded confidence that BJP would emerge victorious in elections held for three city corporations- Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburgi. He has visited all the cities and people would back BJP in the polls without fail.

When questioned on huge gatherings in the Jan Ashirwad yatra programme held in various parts of the state, he said he would not accept it as a minister of state government even as he does not support restrictions imposed on the celebration of Ganesha festival citing Covid-19.