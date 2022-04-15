KSE's supporter attempts to end life

Muruga, an ardent supporter of senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa (KSE) reportedly attempted to end life by setting himself ablaze by pouring kerosene in front of the residence of KSE at Malleshwarnagar in the city on Thursday night.
The incident took place after KSE announced that he would quit ministerial post on Friday. However, local people rescued him by pouring water on his body.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Railways to mark 170 years of service on Saturday
Corporate philanthropy: Altruism or badge of honour?
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight
Indo-Ukrainian couples hold on tight, as war tests love
Around the world in Iftar delicacies
First pictures of Alia and Ranbir as husband and wife
In pics | Celebs at Ranbir and Alia's wedding
Mumbai's Dabbawalas take off for 'festival break'
Dog therapy brings solace to displaced Ukrainian kids
Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change