KSE's supporter attempts to end life

KSE's supporter attempts to end life

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Apr 15 2022, 08:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2022, 08:17 ist
Former Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH Photo

Muruga, an ardent supporter of senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa (KSE) reportedly attempted to end life by setting himself ablaze by pouring kerosene in front of the residence of KSE at Malleshwarnagar in the city on Thursday night.

The incident took place after KSE announced that he would quit ministerial post on Friday. However, local people rescued him by pouring water on his body.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

K S Eshwarappa
KSE
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Railways to mark 170 years of service on Saturday

Railways to mark 170 years of service on Saturday

Corporate philanthropy: Altruism or badge of honour?

Corporate philanthropy: Altruism or badge of honour?

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight

Indo-Ukrainian couples hold on tight, as war tests love

Indo-Ukrainian couples hold on tight, as war tests love

Around the world in Iftar delicacies

Around the world in Iftar delicacies

First pictures of Alia and Ranbir as husband and wife

First pictures of Alia and Ranbir as husband and wife

In pics | Celebs at Ranbir and Alia's wedding

In pics | Celebs at Ranbir and Alia's wedding

Mumbai's Dabbawalas take off for 'festival break'

Mumbai's Dabbawalas take off for 'festival break'

Dog therapy brings solace to displaced Ukrainian kids

Dog therapy brings solace to displaced Ukrainian kids

Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change

Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change

 