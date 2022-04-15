KSE's supporter attempts to end life

Muruga, an ardent supporter of senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa (KSE) reportedly attempted to end life by setting himself ablaze by pouring kerosene in front of the residence of KSE at Malleshwarnagar in the city on Thursday night.

The incident took place after KSE announced that he would quit ministerial post on Friday. However, local people rescued him by pouring water on his body.

