KSET rescheduled for Sept 27

The University of Mysore (UoM) has postponed the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for assistant professors for the third time.

The UoM, the nodal agency to conduct to KSET, had decided to conduct the exams on September 20 as per the state government’s order. But, as the Police department is conducting an examination on the same date, the UoM rescheduled KSET for September 27. The exams were postponed twice due to Covid-19. Initially, KSET was scheduled for April 12. It was postponed to June 21. Again the exams were cancelled and rescheduled for September 20.