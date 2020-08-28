KSET rescheduled for Sept 27

KSET rescheduled for Sept 27

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • Aug 28 2020, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 22:41 ist

The University of Mysore (UoM) has postponed the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for assistant professors for the third time.

The UoM, the nodal agency to conduct to KSET, had decided to conduct the exams on September 20 as per the state government’s order. But, as the Police department is conducting an examination on the same date, the UoM rescheduled KSET for September 27. The exams were postponed twice due to Covid-19. Initially, KSET was scheduled for April 12. It was postponed to June 21. Again the exams were cancelled and rescheduled for September 20.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

KSET
Mysuru

What's Brewing

Who is Shinzo Abe, Japan’s departing Prime Minister?

Who is Shinzo Abe, Japan’s departing Prime Minister?

Why women may less severe Covid-19 symptoms than men?

Why women may less severe Covid-19 symptoms than men?

Britain honours WWII spy heroine of Indian descent

Britain honours WWII spy heroine of Indian descent

'Antiviral drug for cats might help fight Covid-19'

'Antiviral drug for cats might help fight Covid-19'

 