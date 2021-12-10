KSLU students’ stir against offline exams enters 4th day

Ongoing protest by law students over the issues of examination and classes intensified on Thursday with agitating students, under the banner of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), attempting to picket the Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) at Navanagar.

Students, led by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), were staging protests in front of the KSLU in the last four days, seeking commencement of odd semester classes and cancellation of offline examinations.

The ABVP joined the struggle on Thursday, and a massive protest rally was taken out. Police had a tough time preventing the protesters from entering the varsity campus.

ABVP leaders urged the KSLU to adopt a student-friendly method of examination as per the options given by the Bar Council of India and to start the academic year.

Examinations should be conducted for repeaters also, and the academic calendar should be released immediately, they demanded.

Meanwhile, the indefinite protest by students, under the banner of the NSUI, completed its fourth day on Thursday. KSLU students are already one semester behind compared to other university students, they lamented.

‘Decision in two days’

Speaking to students’ representatives, KSLU Vice Chancellor Ishwar Bhat said that offline examinations from December 15 are fixed as per Bar Council of India guidelines and High Court direction, he said.

A decision on whether to hold an online or assignment-model examination would be taken in two days. Till then, the process related to the examinations would be withheld, Dr Bhat added.

