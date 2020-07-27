KSOU building developed into model Covid Care Centre

The new building of the Academic Bhavan of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) at Mandakalli on Nanjangud Road, near Mysuru, has been developed into a model Covid Care Centre (CCC) in the wake of the rise in the number of Covid-positive persons in the district, over the past one month.

It has to be noted that the total number of active Covid positive patients was 1,932, on July 26, 2020, while the total detected cases were 2,867. The capacity of the Designated Covid Hospital, the district hospital, is 250. Active Covid positive cases exceeded the capacity of the Covid Hospital on July 8 itself, when they crossed the 250 mark.

However, as a precautionary measure, the district administration has opened several CCCs like the one in KSOU, Krishnaraja (KR) Hospital of Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC and RI), new building of ESI Hospital on KRS Road, Basappa Memorial Hospital on Hunsur Road and the Primary Health Centre at Hoskote of Nanjangud taluk.

The taluk administrations also have opened CCCs at their respective headquarters, or nearby place, to isolate and treat patients from their respective jurisdiction. Besides, for those with infrastructure and facilities, home isolation and treatment is under progress, since over a month.

The CCC at the KSOU building, with 600 beds, houses mainly asymptomatic patients. Besides treatment, there are facilities for entertainment, like indoor games, for the inmates. All halls have television sets, with cable connection and Wi-Fi for internet.

The building has 53 halls and several rooms. As per the guidelines of the Health department, 15 to 20 beds are arranged in each hall, with a gap of over two metres. All basic needs like bathrooms, toilets, facility to wash clothes and hot water for bathing are available.

Facilities and security of health professionals, including doctors, is given utmost care in the CCC. Separate accommodation is provided for doctors and other healthcare workers, in the ground floor, which is named ‘green zone’.

Hygiene and cleanliness is a priority in the CCC and an exclusive official is deputed for the purpose. Even garbage and bio-medical waste is disposed of scientifically. Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said, “The efforts of Nodal Officer Dr Ashok and project manager of Nirmiti Kendra M T Manjunath and their team members, in establishing the CCC as per the guidelines, in a short span of time, is commendable.”