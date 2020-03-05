KSOU may soon be sole provider of distance education in state

The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) may soon be the sole provider of distance education in the state.

In a meeting of the Karnataka State Higher Education Parishat, chaired by Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, a resolution has been approved to this effect, on January 9, 2020.

The resolution reads: “Considering the opinion of the vice-chancellor of KSOU, that it is difficult to mobilise funds, as the university needs Rs 40 crore per annum for the salary needs of its staff, it is decided that the other (regular) state universities should not offer distant education. In the study centres opened by other state universities, to offer distance education, KSOU’s courses should be offered”.

Parishat formation

It has to be noted that VCs of 28 state universities, seven retired VCs, experts from private universities and institutions, Joint Director of UGC, two additional chief secretaries of the state government, six principal secretaries of the government, commissioners of Collegiate Education and PU Education and directors for Technical and Medical Education are members of the parishat.

Besides the KSOU, University of Mysore, Bangalore University, Kuvempu University, Mangalore University and Karnataka University are offering distance education in the state. They have opened study centres on the premises of those universities that are not offering distance education, like in Tumkur University.

Exclusive KSOU

H A Venkatesh, a former senate member and also syndicate member, who has been fighting for the cause of KSOU, said, KSOU was established as per the Karnataka State Open University Act, 1994, to exclusively provide distance education in the state.

“If all universities start providing distance education, what was the need to establish KSOU, by legislation? Education should be student-centric, hence there is a need for standardised and uniform higher education for the benefit of students. Those who opt for distance education are the deprived ones, who cannot afford to go to regular universities. Thus, their interest should come first,” he said.

Besides, Anjali Hemant Nimbalkar, MLA of Khanapur, in Belagavi district, has taken up the issue, to protect the interest of the students of distance education.

Her questions on the issue would come up before the Assembly session on March 12. The Higher Education Ministry is expected to provide replies to her five questions, on the issue.

Interest of students

Her last question on the issue is: “What are the steps taken by the government, to provide distance education to students (those deprived of regular education) only in the exclusive distance education university?”

Venkatesh said, the issue should be debated on the floor of the Assembly in the interest of the students and the government should make a decision.

Meanwhile, an amendment is expected in the Karnataka State Universities Act, to bar the regular state universities from providing distance education.

KSOU VC S Vidyashankar pointed out that even as per the notification of the University Grants Commission, which regular universities cite to offer distance education, they should stick to their jurisdictional limits.

“But, regular universities have opened study centres on the campus of neighbouring universities, violating the jurisdiction limits. As per UGC norms, study centres of regular universities should be only ‘Learner Support Centres’ and should not enrol students off-campus,” he said.