KSOU to confer honorary degrees on three dignitaries

Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, will confer honorary doctorate degrees on three dignitaries at its convocation scheduled to be held here on April 25.

The honorary doctorate degrees will be conferred on pro-chancellor of RV University A V S Murthy, ES Chakravarthy of Tata Global Resource Management Service Institute and VRL Groups managing director Anand Sankeshwar.

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, also the chancellor of the state universities, will preside over the convocation.

Watch latest videos by DH here: