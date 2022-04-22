KSOU to confer honorary degrees on three dignitaries

KSOU to confer honorary degrees on three dignitaries

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 22 2022, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 23:00 ist
The Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, will confer honorary doctorate degrees on three dignitaries at its convocation scheduled to be held here on April 25.

The honorary doctorate degrees will be conferred on pro-chancellor of RV University A V S Murthy, ES Chakravarthy of Tata Global Resource Management Service Institute and VRL Groups managing director Anand Sankeshwar.

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, also the chancellor of the state universities, will preside over the convocation.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

KSOU
Karnataka
Mysuru

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK Covid patient was positive for 505 days: Researchers

UK Covid patient was positive for 505 days: Researchers

Why are Kangaroos turning up in India?

Why are Kangaroos turning up in India?

Earth Day | 10 changemakers from across India

Earth Day | 10 changemakers from across India

Gutkha-stained Howrah Bridge pic fuels tobacco ad stir

Gutkha-stained Howrah Bridge pic fuels tobacco ad stir

Felt like Sachin on seeing hoardings everywhere: Boris

Felt like Sachin on seeing hoardings everywhere: Boris

 