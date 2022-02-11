KSP to teach Kannada, hold exams for its 30K illiterate members

KSP to teach Kannada to 30K illiterate members

Haveri
Haveri, DHNS,
  • Feb 11 2022, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 08:12 ist
Mahesh Josh.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi on Friday said that the Parishat would teach Kannada to its 30,000 illiterate members. 

"There are about 30,000 Hebbettus (illiterate persons) in Kannada Sahitya Parishat. The Parishat will teach them Kannada besides conducting examinations on 'Simple Kannada'. Despite restrictions that only literates above the age of 18 years can be Parishat's members, some presidents in the past made illiterates as members," he told reporters.

Joshi added, "There is a need to amend the bylaws of the Parishat introduced in 1915. We propose a ban to contest for the posts of presidents of taluk, district and state units for the second time. Membership fees will be reduced to Rs 250. Steps will be taken to use mobile app to cast votes in the Parishat polls. Class 7 will be made as a minimum qualification for membership instead of SSLC. A target has been fixed for one lakh new memberships in every district in 2022-23."  

"The practice of mentioning numbers in Kannada may be a thing of the past in 10 years if people stop using Kannada to write numbers," he said.

Kannada
Kannada Sahitya Parishat
Karnataka News

