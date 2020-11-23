KSRP test: Man held on impersonation charge

Nrupathunga S K
  • Nov 23 2020, 20:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Chitradurga police nabbed a man from Gokak taluk, Belagavi district, on charges of impersonating as a candidate for the recruitment test for the post of special reserve police constable (KSRP) & PC- IRB (men)-2020 held on November 22.

Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, Superintendent of Police G Radhika said Siddharooda Mallappa Wodeyar, resident of Maradi Shivapura, Gokak taluk, Belagavi district, is the accused. He had come to Chitradurga to appear for the test in place of Basavaraja Siddappa Chennappagol.

She said during the interrogation, the accused revealed that Bhim Shi Hullol and Lakshman Parannavar of Gokak taluk had offered Rs 2 lakh to him provided he would pass the recruitment test in the name of other candidate. So, he came to Chitradurga.

She said the officers on examination duty, examined the hall ticket, photo of the candidate, aadhar card and other documents during the test on suspicion and found that they did not match with the the original documents. The room invigilator brought the issue to the notice of the college principal Nagaraj, examination in-charge officer R V Sridhar. The careful observation of the documents revealed that he was the fake candidate.

She said a case has been registered under section 463 of Indian Penal Code and Karnataka Education Act, 1983. He has been remanded in judicial custody and the investigation is on.

