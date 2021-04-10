KSRTC bus driver attempts to end life

KSRTC bus driver attempts to end life

M P Ravishankar, 52, consumed poison at a vacant place at the bus depot

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Malavalli,
  • Apr 10 2021, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 18:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo/@Janardhan B K

A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus driver, who was on protest, made an attempt to end his life as a depot manager allegedly pressurised him to return to work, at Malavalli, on Saturday.

M P Ravishankar, 52, consumed poison at a vacant place at the bus depot. Ravishankar is shifted to a hospital in Mandya after treatment in taluk hospital in Malavalli.

Also read: Karnataka bus strike: Govt invites retired drivers, conductors to join work

It is alleged that Depot Manager Shankar telephone Ravishankar had threatened him of transferring if he failed to attend work. It has to be noted that KSRTC authorities had transferred four employees, who were not attending works due to protest. In addition, higher ups had deducted two days salary of Ravishankar, last month.

Upset over the transfer, Ravishankar consumed weedicide. However, Shankar denied the allegation and said, “I did not either call or pressurise Ravishankar.

Following the incident, the KSRTC employees staged a protest at the depot.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
KSRTC

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

All aboard! Next stop space...

All aboard! Next stop space...

Making music visible: Singing in sign language

Making music visible: Singing in sign language

How a bus conductor became a famous lyricist

How a bus conductor became a famous lyricist

IPL 2021 | DC vs CSK: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 | DC vs CSK: SWOT Analysis

 