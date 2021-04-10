KSRTC bus driver attempts to end life

A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus driver, who was on protest, made an attempt to end his life as a depot manager allegedly pressurised him to return to work, at Malavalli, on Saturday.

M P Ravishankar, 52, consumed poison at a vacant place at the bus depot. Ravishankar is shifted to a hospital in Mandya after treatment in taluk hospital in Malavalli.

It is alleged that Depot Manager Shankar telephone Ravishankar had threatened him of transferring if he failed to attend work. It has to be noted that KSRTC authorities had transferred four employees, who were not attending works due to protest. In addition, higher ups had deducted two days salary of Ravishankar, last month.

Upset over the transfer, Ravishankar consumed weedicide. However, Shankar denied the allegation and said, “I did not either call or pressurise Ravishankar.

Following the incident, the KSRTC employees staged a protest at the depot.