KSRTC bus mows down 3 students in Ballari

Three students were killed on spot after they were hit by a KSRTC bus near a petrol bunk at Halakundi village in the Ballari district during early hours on Monday.

The deceased are Kanakaraju (19), a student of Municipal PU college from Emmiganur in Kampli tlauk, Shankar (18), a second PU student of Wardlaw college from Maradi in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh and Honnur (22), an undergraduate student from Gollalingamma Nagenahalli in Sandur taluk.

The accident occurred around 1.30 am when they were returning to Ballari from work. Shankar and Honnur were staying at a hostel in Ballari. The bus was heading from Bengaluru to Yadrami, said the police.

The Ballari rural police have registered a case.