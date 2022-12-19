KSRTC bus mows down 3 students in Ballari

KSRTC bus mows down 3 students in Ballari

The Ballari rural police have registered a case

DHNS
DHNS, Ballari,
  • Dec 19 2022, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2022, 10:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

Three students were killed on spot after they were hit by a KSRTC bus near a petrol bunk at Halakundi village in the Ballari district during early hours on Monday.

The deceased are Kanakaraju (19), a student of Municipal PU college from Emmiganur in Kampli tlauk, Shankar (18), a second PU student of Wardlaw college from Maradi in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh and Honnur (22), an undergraduate student from Gollalingamma Nagenahalli in Sandur taluk.

The accident occurred around 1.30 am when they were returning to Ballari from work. Shankar and Honnur were staying at a hostel in Ballari. The bus was heading from Bengaluru to Yadrami, said the police.

The Ballari rural police have registered a case.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation
KSRTC
Accident
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Bugs, dogs and snubs: 6 sports offbeat stories in 2022

Bugs, dogs and snubs: 6 sports offbeat stories in 2022

Karnataka need to lift their game

Karnataka need to lift their game

Handwriting in the digital age

Handwriting in the digital age

Gujarat identifies new lion translocation site

Gujarat identifies new lion translocation site

DH Toon | Training guns

DH Toon | Training guns

 