KSRTC bus turns turtle in Kodagu; 21 passengers injured

A KSRTC bus turned turtle near Boyikeri on Madikeri-Mysore road in Kodagu on Sunday with 21 passengers suffering injuries.

In a bid to avoid ramming at a two-wheeler, the driver of the Mysuru-bound bus from Madikeri, veered off the road. The driver lost control and the bus turned turtle.

The bike too fell under the wheels of the bus and was damaged, with the rider suffering minor injuries.

There was disruption of traffic on the road following the mishap.