KSRTC electric bus rams goods vehicle, conductor killed

The conductor of a KSRTC electric bus was killed on the spot, while driver severely injured after the passenger carrier rear-ended a goods vehicle, carrying plywood sheets, on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway near Jayapura in Ramanagara taluk on Wednesday evening.

Many passengers were injured in the mishap. All the injured have been admitted to government hospital in Ramanagar. The front portion of the bus is completely damaged, Ramanagar Rural police said.

The bus was on its way to Bengaluru from Mysuru. The driver of the bus while overtaking the goods vehicle ended up ramming the vehicle. Following the accident, the goods vehicle toppled on the expressway and some of the plywood sheets pierced the bus shattering the front windshield glass.

As some of the sheets got stuck in the steering wheel, the driver lost control and the vehicle hit the divider before jumping the highway, service road and landing on a farm land.

Incidentally, the bus ploughed into the land between two electricity poles. Had the bus rammed the electricity poles, a major disaster would have occurred, eyewitnesses said.

KSRTC officials visited the spot.