KSRTC electric bus rams goods vehicle, conductor killed

KSRTC electric bus rams goods vehicle, conductor killed

All the injured have been admitted to government hospital in Ramanagar.

DHNS
DHNS, Ramanagar,
  • Jun 28 2023, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 04:15 ist
The mangled remains of KSRTC electric bus that rammed a goods carrier on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway near Jayapura in Ramanagar taluk on Wednesday evening. Credit: Special Arrangement

The conductor of a KSRTC electric bus was killed on the spot, while driver severely injured after the passenger carrier rear-ended a goods vehicle, carrying plywood sheets, on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway near Jayapura in Ramanagara taluk on Wednesday evening.

Many passengers were injured in the mishap. All the injured have been admitted to government hospital in Ramanagar. The front portion of the bus is completely damaged, Ramanagar Rural police said.

The bus was on its way to Bengaluru from Mysuru. The driver of the bus while overtaking the goods vehicle ended up ramming the vehicle. Following the accident, the goods vehicle toppled on the expressway and some of the plywood sheets pierced the bus shattering the front windshield glass.

As some of the sheets got stuck in the steering wheel, the driver lost control and the vehicle hit the divider before jumping the highway, service road and landing on a farm land.

Incidentally, the bus ploughed into the land between two electricity poles. Had the bus rammed the electricity poles, a major disaster would have occurred, eyewitnesses said.

KSRTC officials visited the spot.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
KSRTC
e-buses

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nepal’s SC orders govt to register same-sex marriage

Nepal’s SC orders govt to register same-sex marriage

Abandoned by herd, baby elephant dies 2 weeks later

Abandoned by herd, baby elephant dies 2 weeks later

Odisha train mishap victims’ kin still wait for bodies

Odisha train mishap victims’ kin still wait for bodies

Protesters disrupt second Ashes Test

Protesters disrupt second Ashes Test

PICS: Celebrate Eid with these mouthwatering biryanis

PICS: Celebrate Eid with these mouthwatering biryanis

 