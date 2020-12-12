KSRTC resumes service from Mysuru to Bengaluru amidst police security

With a police escort, a KSRTC bus left to Bengaluru from Mysuru.
The first bus carrying 22 passengers left the suburban bus stand in the city.
As many as four buses left to Bengaluru. Mysuru police escorted the buses to Srirangapatna in Mandya district. From there, Mandya police will escort the buses.
'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after over 50 years
Happy birthday Rajinikanth: The pride of Indian cinema
DH Toon | Too much democracy? Cows never ask questions
Snow leopards the latest cats to test Covid-19 positive
Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is worki
A peacock dance in the stellar realms
How our immune system uses memory to treat injuries
Man-made stuff outweighs all life on Earth: Study