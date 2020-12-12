KSRTC resumes service from Mysuru to Bengaluru

KSRTC resumes service from Mysuru to Bengaluru amidst police security

Ranjith Kandiya
Ranjith Kandiya, DHNS,
  • Dec 12 2020, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 14:14 ist

With a police escort, a KSRTC bus left to Bengaluru from Mysuru.

The first bus carrying 22 passengers left the suburban bus stand in the city.

As many as four buses left to Bengaluru. Mysuru police escorted the buses to Srirangapatna in Mandya district. From there, Mandya police will escort the buses.

Mysuru
Bengaluru
Karnataka

