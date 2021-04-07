KSRTC stir: Private operators press buses into service

The buses of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) remained off roads, as KSRTC employees launched an indefinite strike, demanding wage revision, from Wednesday. Private operators were pressed into service, to ferry passengers from Mysuru.

Due to the protest, thousands of people, who are dependent on public transport, faced hardship. A large number of people, including students and employees, in Mysuru city as well as rural Mysuru were affected.

The city bus stand and sub-urban bus stand wore a deserted look. Employees of garments industries, private factories, and college students faced the heat of the strike and blamed the government as well as the KSRTC crew, for troubling the people.

Even the students of University of Mysore (UoM) faced the heat of the strike. There was examination and many students struggled to reach the college on time. The students from rural Mysuru as well as the city, faced hardships to get transportation. The students were forced to pay more for autos and cabs.

The students expressed displeasure against the authorities of the UoM for not postponing the examination despite KSRTC employees protest. Sandesh, a student, said, "It is not right on the part of the government to harass its employees. The government had promised of fulfilling the demands, during previous protest, but, failed."

The Transport department pressed private buses and maxi cabs into service. Maxi-cabs and private buses operated from KSRTC sub-urban bus stand. Private operators offered services to Malavalli, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Nanjangud and other places from Mysuru.

An officer said, “Despite repeated requests, the employees are reluctant. We allowed private operators to ferry passengers at nominal charges. We have allowed private operators to operate as per the directions of the higher officials. The permit of private buses and maxi-cabs will be renewed immediately."

The employees must understand the situation of the government and the public. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, KSRTC is facing a financial crunch. It is not in a position to hike the salaries. The employees must understand this and return to work, he said.

An officer said, "The officials held a meeting with private bus owners and maxi-cab owners and they are ready to provide service. However, the officials have warned of legal action, if any operator demands higher charges."