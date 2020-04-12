KSRTC stops ticket bookings indefinitely

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 12 2020, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 14:40 ist
Representative image. (DH Photo)

A day after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the state government would extend the lockdown till the end of April, the KSRTC went a step ahead and stopped all ticket bookings for an "indefinite period".

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) had allowed booking for the journey after April 14 but the extension of lockdown has forced officials to stop bookings with immediate effect.

A KSRTC official said passengers had booked 5200 tickets for dates post-April 14. "Out 5200 tickets  4600 tickets were booked for April 15 itself, all tickets stand cancelled and refund process initiated. Till further orders, we have cancelled further bookings," she said.

COVID-19: Anxious employees fear job loss

Social isolation for elderly may last longer: EU chief

'Migrant workers can spread COVID-19 in sub-continent'

'IPL uncertainty jeopardises M S Dhoni's India future'

UAE firm-funded Dharavi makeover project may begin soon

