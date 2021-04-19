KSRTC strike: Driver injured as miscreants stone bus

Miscreants pelted stones on a KSRTC bus that was bound for Dharmasthala from Bengaluru on Sunday night. While the glass panes of the bus was damaged, the bus driver suffered injuries on his chest. The incident occurred near the Agriculture College on B M Road in Channarayapatna.

The driver was immediately shifted to the hospital and provided treatment. Channarayapatna police have registered a case in this regard.

Around 237 buses resumed its service amid the strike by the KSRTC employees, in Hassan district, on Monday.

Stone pelting incidents are being reported from the Day One of the strike by KSRTC employees. The police have inquired five employees in connection with the stone pelting incident, so far.

The bus service from Hassan to Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru and rural areas returned to normalcy. The number of private vehicles have come down. More than 480 personnel have reported to duty, according to sources.