KSRTC strike: Protest continues; some employees resume work, few transferred

The protest of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees demanding implementation of 6th Pay Commission recommendations completed four days and a few employees returned to work in the region.

In Hassan, a total of 30 KSRTC buses operated on the day. A total of 150 employees, including 86 mechanics, 50 drivers, and others attended work. The buses operated with the police security.

In Mysuru, the private bus owners and the drivers raised objection against KSRTC authorities for running KSRTC buses along with private vehicles in Mysuru.

The private buses are allowed to operate from KSRTC bus stand following KSRTC employees protest.

According to private service providers, KSRTC is running buses through trainee employees, but it will affect their service. The KSRTC and the government should take a decision. "Either they should allow us to operate fully or else they should leave us," said a driver.

In Maddur, Mandya district, a total of 12 employees returned to work and five buses operated. The KSRTC also transferred several employees to different divisions from Mysuru region.